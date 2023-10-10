SY Becker Death Reason? Longtime WWLP Presence Sy Becker Passed Away at 86

Sy Becker was a beloved broadcaster with a life span of over six decades. On Saturday 7 October 2023, the beloved Channel 22 reporter passed away at the age of 75. Sy Becker was mourned by members of the media and the journalism community. Over his 60 years of broadcasting, Sy Becker touched the hearts of millions of people around the world. Today, we honor this remarkable human being and reflect on why so many loved him so much.

Sy Becker was a long-time reporter and movie critic at 22News, a Western Massachusetts television station. He joined 22News in July 1979 and was well-known for his popular segment, “Sy’s Look at the Movies.” Sy had a career spanning over 60 years in broadcast journalism, making him a fixture on the airwaves throughout Western Massachusetts.

SY Becker Death Reason?

He was widely respected for his contributions to society and for the memories he helped to create through his reporting. Sy tragically passed away after a brief illness. Sy Becker’s career was marked by his charisma on the airwaves. He quickly established himself as a household name for his movie reviews, and his signature catchphrase, “This is Sy Becker! With Another Look at the Movies!”, along with his signature dramatic arm swing, captured the essence of his style.