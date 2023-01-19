Sydnie Quimby Death Reason: Gilford High School Student Died In Skiing Accident:- The entire Gilford High School is mourning the passing of their beloved student who died in a skiing accident. Yes, the unexpected accident killed a beloved school member and a loving family member. According to the sources, The Gilford High School student has been identified as Sydnie Quimby who was just 15 years old at the time of his sudden death. As per the reports, the skiing incident took place at the New Hampshire ski resort. Since the news of this sudden accident went viral, many individuals are trying to know the cause of this horrific incident. How did it happen and what was the reason behind this accident? It remains a mystery for many.

Sydnie Quimby Death Reason

Let us tell you that the skiing accident of Sydnie Quimby occurred at Gunstick Mountain Resort. WMUR and Laconia Daily Sun reported that the student has been identified as Sydnie Quimby who was a student of Gilford High School and 15 years old at the time of his death. Currently, the skiing incident is being investigated by the officials. While suffered an accident, she suffered multiple injuries including head trauma. After her accident, she was taken to multiple hospitals before being pronounced dead. Keep reading this article to know more updates.

The news was confirmed to by the President and General Manager of Gunstock Mountain Resort, Tom Day in a press conference,” She was initially comforted by some of the skiing public until Gunstock Ski Patrol arrived at the scene shortly after. For us, it’s a sad thing. Our hearts go out to the family. It’s a difficult time for them and the Gunstock family”. The students of Gilford High School got to know about Sydnie Quimby’s death on Tuesday.

Who Was Sydnie Quimby?

Let us tell you that Sydnie Quimby was a freshman at Gilford High School and she had several passions to go ahead such as skiing and horseback riding. Along with this, she was part of the New England Six Shooters which is a club that performs trick shooting by using revolvers and blanks while mounted to a horse. With this, a GoFundMe page has been set to help Quimby’s parents. She will be always remembered as one of the bright and talented students of the school. Since the cause of her death was confirmed, her family members and friends are paying tribute to her. Keep in touch us to know more updates.