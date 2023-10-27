Headline

Sylvain Lessard Cause of Death? 20 Year Old Sylvain Lessard Hockey Passed Away

13 hours ago
Ricky Maurya

The Lakeshore Montreal, located in the city of Windsor, Canada, has suffered the tragic passing of its 20-year-old forward, Sylvain Lessard. This tragic event has sent shockwaves through the hockey team, the Lessard family, and the local community. Sylvain Lessard was more than a Lakeshore Canadiens player, he was a beloved member of the community. Born September 25, 2003, in Windsor Ontario, Lessard’s life was shaped by his time playing minor hockey.

Sylvain Lessard Cause of Death

At the time of his death, Lessard was one of the rising stars of the hockey world. Most recently he played for the Wheatley Sharks of the PJCHL, showcasing his skills and enthusiasm for the game. His talent, commitment, and love of the game made him a valuable member of the team. Known for his outstanding hockey skills, Lessard had played for other teams such as Leamington Flyers, and Wheatley Sharks before joining the Canadiens. A fantastic teammate, Sylvain brought joy to everyone with his contagious smile and engaging conversation.

Sylvain Lessard Cause of Death?

Lakeshore’s Sylvain Lessard tragically lost his life in a car accident on Tuesday night. Police have yet to release any details about the accident, but it is believed he died on Wednesday. Police have not released a cause of death. His sudden death has shattered the hearts of those who knew him best. His hockey teammates posted on social media that Lessard was a “great teammate” and “always with a smile.” The accident happened at approximately 9:20 p.m. On County Road 42, a transport truck and an SUV collided. The truck driver was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. There were no passengers in either vehicle at the time of the accident. Ontario Provincial Police are continuing to investigate the incident and are urging anyone who may have seen the accident to contact them.

Sylvain was killed in an auto accident involving his SUV and a transport truck. The accident occurred on Tuesday evening, October 25th, 2023. The driver of the transport truck sustained critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The Ontario Provincial Police is currently investigating the accident and is asking anyone who witnessed the accident to come forward. Sylvain’s family, friends, and teammates mourn his passing. They remember him as a good teammate and a joyous presence both on the ice and off it. He leaves behind many fond memories that his family and friends will cherish forever. He leaves a legacy on the ice and in the hearts of all who knew him.

