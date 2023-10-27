Sylvain Lessard Cause of Death? 20 Year Old Sylvain Lessard Hockey Passed Away

The Lakeshore Montreal, located in the city of Windsor, Canada, has suffered the tragic passing of its 20-year-old forward, Sylvain Lessard. This tragic event has sent shockwaves through the hockey team, the Lessard family, and the local community. Sylvain Lessard was more than a Lakeshore Canadiens player, he was a beloved member of the community. Born September 25, 2003, in Windsor Ontario, Lessard’s life was shaped by his time playing minor hockey.

At the time of his death, Lessard was one of the rising stars of the hockey world. Most recently he played for the Wheatley Sharks of the PJCHL, showcasing his skills and enthusiasm for the game. His talent, commitment, and love of the game made him a valuable member of the team. Known for his outstanding hockey skills, Lessard had played for other teams such as Leamington Flyers, and Wheatley Sharks before joining the Canadiens. A fantastic teammate, Sylvain brought joy to everyone with his contagious smile and engaging conversation.

Sylvain Lessard Cause of Death?

Lakeshore’s Sylvain Lessard tragically lost his life in a car accident on Tuesday night. Police have yet to release any details about the accident, but it is believed he died on Wednesday. Police have not released a cause of death. His sudden death has shattered the hearts of those who knew him best. His hockey teammates posted on social media that Lessard was a “great teammate” and “always with a smile.” The accident happened at approximately 9:20 p.m. On County Road 42, a transport truck and an SUV collided. The truck driver was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. There were no passengers in either vehicle at the time of the accident. Ontario Provincial Police are continuing to investigate the incident and are urging anyone who may have seen the accident to contact them.