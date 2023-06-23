Sylvester daCunha Death Reason? ‘Amul Girl’ Creator Sylvester daCunha Passed Away, Age

It is very hard to announce that a very well know creator Sylvester daCunha has passed away. He was an Amul Girl maker who is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Tuesday. He was a wonderful person since his demise news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened. Now people are searching for Sylvester daCunha’s name on the internet because they are very curious to know about him and how did he die. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Sylvester daCunha was a very wonderful person who is also known for his kind nature. He was a marketing legend and creator of the popular ‘Amul girl’. He was an important part of Amul’s advertising for six decades. He earned the client’s trust and respect. He was a very dedicated person who did great work in his career. He was a very talented person and he achieved huge success due to his best work and he will be always missed by his family, friends, and well-wishers. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Sylvester daCunha Death Reason?

Marketing legend Sylvester daCunha is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath in Mumbai on Tuesday, 20 June 2023 when he was 87 years old. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very broken and now they are very curious to know about his cause of death. But there is no information about his cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet and it is believed that he died due to his old age. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Sylvester daCunha was a very amazing person who was famous as he was the creator of the popular 'Amul girl. He earned a huge respect in his career. His passing news left many people in shock and pain. It is very heartbreaking news for his family and friends as they lost their beloved member of the family. Since the news went out on the internet many people have been expressing their deep condolence to his family and paying tribute to him on the social media platforms. May Sylvester's soul rest in peace.