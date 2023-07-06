Syracuse Shooting: 17 Year-old Died After Being Shot on East Fayette Street

Recently the shocking incient has come on the internet that a 17-year-old girl was shot and killed recently. She is no more among her close ones and took her last breath at a very young age. As per the police report, a 17-year-old girl has been identified as Karlianne Short. Recently the news has come on the internet and it went viral on the social media platforms. Many people are very stunned by her death and currently, they are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

This tragic shooting incident took place on Wednesday morning, 5 July 2023 on East Fayette Street. According to Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a Syracuse Police agent, police have been called to 2002 E. Fayette St. at around 10 p.m. on Tuesday after somebody reported hearing gunshots. Since the news went out on social media uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet as people are shocked no one thought that it would happen.

Syracuse Shooting

As far as we know, Malinowski asserted that at around the same time, 17 years old girl was shot in the back. After this tragic accident, the girl has been taken to the Crouse Hospital but she could not revive and was pronounced dead. It is very painful news for her family and friends as no one had imagined that she would lose her like this. Her sudden death left many people in shock and pain. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article till the end.

Karlianne Short was a beautiful girl who was also known for her kind nature. She was a beloved person in the family and she will always be missed by her close ones.