Szvoboda Bence Accident And Injury: Accident And Injury Update 2023

Ten-time Hungarian and two-time Czech champion Bence Szvoboda, 31, suffered a serious injury at a motocross championship in the Czech Republic on Sunday. The rider is currently hanging between life and death.

The HTS Team reported the tragedy on their Facebook page, where they wrote that some people on social media had already started spreading the news of Bence Szvoboda’s death, but that this was not true. According to the team, the rider lost consciousness on the track after a blow to the head and underwent life-saving surgery at a hospital in Prague. Later, the team commented on the post, saying that unfortunately, Bence has no chance of winning this battle, but he is not considered dead while his heart beats, so they cannot announce his death until then.

Szvoboda Bence Accident And Injury

This news is gaining too much attention from the people. People are very curious to know full information about this incident. People continuously follow this news update to know all the details related to this case. Exactly how the tragic accident happened is still unclear. An earlier post on the team’s website said that in the first round of the Czech championship race, Bence Szvoboda fell and was then run over by the rider behind him. The German Crossmagazin.de reports that at the time of the accident, the Hungarian rider was in third place and was run over by several riders following him.

In 2011, at the age of 19, Bence Szvoboda made history by becoming the first Hungarian rider to score World Championship points in motocross at a German race. He is, among other things, an Austrian junior champion, and a European Championship podium finisher. He grew up in Balatonbereny at Lake Balaton and currently lives in Kaposvar, western Hungary. His father is Tamas Szvoboda, a Hungarian amateur champion in motocross racing. We have shared every single piece of news about this case with you. So, Stay tuned to Dekh news for more updates about this case.