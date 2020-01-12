T20 Rankings: Noteworthy gains for Indian Player, Rahul top Indian batsman, Kohli at No.9 :- India opener K L Rahul reserved his sixth spot in the batting chart of the ICC T20I players rankings released on Saturday. While on the other hand, India captain Virat Kohli moved up a place to ninth in the list.

The ICC T20 rankings were updated after the winding up of the three-match series between India and Sri Lanka, which Indian team won with exceptional 2-0 win.

Rahul, who is considered to be the highest-ranked Indian cricket team batsman, has maintained to gain additional 26 points leading to 760 rating points at the present date. He is now just six points behind Australia’s Glenn Maxwell after scores of 45 and 54 in his two innings that was held against Sri Lanka.

The Indian cricket team captain ViratKohli, top-ranked in Tests and ODIs, is now in ninth position while talking about Shikhar Dhawan, left-handed opener, and has climbed a rung to be placed 15th as well.

Coming to other players, Manish Pandey has also advanced four places and is ranked 70th.

On the top of that, the Indian fast bowlers have made prominent advances in the first T20I update of the year as well as would be encouraged as they get ready for the ICC men’s T20 World Cup, to be conducted in Australia later this year.

Player of the Series Navdeep Saini has speeded 146 places to 98th while Shardul Thakur on the other hand has re-entered in 92nd position after both completed with five wickets each in the series. The fit-again Jaspreet Bumrah has gained eight places in order to attain 39th position.

ICC Men’s T20I Rankings (as of 11 January 2020)

Batsmen (top 10)

Rank Player Team Pts Avge SR 1 Babar Azam Pak 879 50.17 127 2 Aaron Finch Aus 810 38.32 156 3 Dawid Malan Eng 782* 57.25 156 4 Colin Munro NZ 780 30.92 160 5 Glenn Maxwell Aus 766 35.02 160 6 KL Rahul India 760 44.17 146 7 Evin Lewis WI 699 30.85 153 8 H Zazai Afg 692* 43.25 163 9 Virat Kohli India 683 52.72 139 10 Eoin Morgan Eng 653 29.88 136

In addition to that, the ICC Men’s Team Rankings, India have gained two points but at the same time remain in fifth position with 260 points, while Sri Lanka have lost two points and at present have 236, which is the same as Afghanistan.