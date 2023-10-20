TA Krishnan Death Reason? Ecom Express Co-Founder TA Krishnan Passed Away At 60

Krishnan is 60 years old and has been ill for a long time. He has a wife, daughter, and son. Ecom Express has all the succession plans in place to replace him. Ecom Express was launched in 2012 by Krishnan along with his co-founders Manju Dhawan, K Satyanarayana, and Sanjeev Saxena. Ecom Express provides complete logistics solutions and helps in first-mile pickup, processing, and last-mile delivery. According to a statement issued by Ecom Express on June 1, this year, the logistics giant appointed Ajay Chitkara as the Managing Director and CEO of Ecom Express he will take over as Managing Director and CEO from September 1 and will report to the board of directors of Ecom Express. Swipe down to know more about him and his achievements in his life.

TA Krishnan Death Reason?

Krishnan was a senior executive at Blue Dart and was one of the first founders of the logistics startup in the country. He played a key role in the growth of the logistics startup since its inception. Ecom Express has over 3,000 fulfillment centers spread across 9.6 million square feet of space. The logistics major claims to provide complete logistics solutions at over 27,000 Pin Codes and 2,700 cities and towns all over the country. As of June, Ecom Express employs over 50,000 people in the country. The company has so far raised $301 million in funding from big names such as partners group Partners Group, Warburg Pincus, and British international investment. The company competes with companies such as Delhivery, Shiprocket, and Xpressbees.