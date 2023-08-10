Taiwo Odukoya Death Reason? Nigerian Pastor Taiwo Odukoya Passed Away at 67, Obituary

It is very hard to announce that Taiwo Odukoya has passed away recently. He was a senior pastor of the Lagos-based Fountain of Life Church who is no longer among his close ones and took his last breath at the age of 67 on Monday. It is very painful news for the community as they lost their beloved person. Since the news has come on the internet no one thought that he would lose his life like this. Now many people are very curious to know about him and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Taiwo Odukoya was born on 15 June 1956 in Kaduna, Colonial Nigeria. He completed his education at the University of Ibadan in 1976 and petroleum engineering in 1981. He was a senior pastor of the Legos-based Fountain of Life Church. He started working as a petroleum engineer for the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in April 1982. He was an amazing person who did great work in his career and achieved huge success due to his best work. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Taiwo Odukoya Death Reason?

Taiwo Odukoya is no more among his close ones and took his last breath on 7 August 2023 in the United States when he was 67 years old. His passing news has been confirmed by The church. Since the news has come on the internet, many people must be very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, there is no information about his cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Taiwo Odukoya was an amazing person who did great work in his career and achieved huge success due to his best work. He was a beloved person of the family and he will be always missed by his close ones. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. Currently, his close ones have been mourning his death. Many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on social media platfroms. May Taiwo Odukoya’s soul rest in peace. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.