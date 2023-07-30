Taj Tailor Ismail Meera Saheb Death News: Who Is Taj Tailor

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that Ismail Meera Saheb has passed away. He was a well-known Udupi tailor who is no longer among his close ones and took his last breath at the age of 87 on Saturday. Recently the news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened. His close ones have been mourning his family. Now many people are inquisitive to know about him and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Taj Tailor Ismail Meera Saheb Death

Ismail Meera Saheb is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Saturday, 29 July 2023 in Kolombe when he was 87 years old. His demise news has been confirmed by a family. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people have been very saddened as now they are very curious to know about his cause of death. Based on the report, there is no information about his cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As per the report, it is believed that he passed away due to old age. Ismail Meera Saheb was a very famous tailor who is better known as a Taj Tailor. He was a wonderful person and he was also known for his kind nature. He was a beloved husband, father, brother, friend, and person. Taj Tailor had achieved massive respect and admiration from the local community for his craftsmanship and devotion to his profession. He was a married person and he is survived by his two sons and three daughters. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

He was a dedicated person who did great work in his career. He was a beloved person and he will be always missed by family, friends, and well-wishers. He recalled his exceptional tailoring skills. Since his passing news has come on lots of people have been very saddened as no one thought that their loved one had lost his life suddenly. His last funeral ceremony was held at Udupi Jamia Masjid, followed by the burial at the graveyard of Udupi Jamia Masjid. Many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tributes to him on social media platforms.