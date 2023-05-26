Takeoff Shooting: Patrick Xavier Clark Indicted By Grand Jury, Charged with Murder

In this article, we are going to talk about the latest news related to the death of Kirsnick Khari Ball who was mostly known as Takeoff. Now, it is coming out that Patrick Xavier Clark has been indicated to have killed Takeoff. Now this news is in the headlines of news channels and circulating on various social media pages. After coming out of this news, lots of questions arrived in people’s minds and many people are hitting the search engine to know more about this case. Let’s continue this article and here we will share the complete details related to this topic, so read continuously.

As per the news and information, the rapper was killed on 1 November 2022, and one day later on 2 November of the same year, Patrick was arrested by the authorities. Now, it is shared that the suspect has been indicated by a grand jury to have killed the rapper and this news is confirmed by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. After the murder of the rapper, police began an investigation and it will be ongoing with court proceedings. Now lots of people are hitting search engine platforms to know what happened to the rapper, so swipe up and complete this article to know the cause of his death and more about him.

Patrick Xavier Clark Indicted By Grand Jury

According to the reports and information, he was fatally shot up on 1 November 2022 and his death incident took place after a private party, outside of 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston. Harris County Medical Examiner shared that he was shot in the head and torso into his arm and died at the incident scene. In addition, a couple of other individuals were also injured by gunfire and were immediately rushed to the hospital. It is also shared that things took a drastic turn after an altercation.

The suspect was arrested the next day after the death of the rapper and now he is facing murder charges. Currently, it is cleared only that the suspect has been indicated by a grand jury to have killed the rapper. This news spread like wildfire and many social media users are sharing their reactions to this incident by commenting on the internet. Let us know more about the rapper, he was 28 years old at the time of his death and he was an American rapper. He had a large number of fans around the world who still miss him deeply with their pure hearts.