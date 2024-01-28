Tamhini Ghat: Pune Techie Falls 600ft From Tamhini Ghat Selfie Point, Footage

In today’s article, we are going to share some terrible news with you. The latest news has revealed that a software engineer from Pune died after falling into Tamhini Ghat. Yes, you heard it right. As soon as this news spread rapidly on the internet, it made a lot of headlines and everyone was attracted to see this news around them. After hearing the news of the death of a software engineer from Pune after falling into Tamhini Ghat, people have started asking many questions as to why a software engineer from Pune committed this incident. Has the police continued its investigation on this matter? Has the victim been identified and many other questions. We have collected for you the answers to every question arising from this news. So without any delay let us proceed with the article and know this news in depth.

As we have told you at the beginning of the article a software engineer from Pune died after falling in Tamhini Ghat. This news has become a topic of discussion for the people and everyone is curious to know about it. According to the information, we have come to know that a software engineer from Pune died after falling in Tamhini Ghat when he was going on his bike from Mahad to attend a religious function. After the incident took place, it was revealed that the incident took place at a selfie point in Mangaon police jurisdiction.

Pune Techie Falls 600ft From Tamhini Ghat Selfie Point

After the death of the victim, the rescue workers used anchor hooks to pull out his body and were successful in pulling out the body. The police are investigating this matter and the police have informed the victim’s family about the incident that happened to him. After the death of the victim, the condition of his family is very bad. Local people have handed over an abandoned bike, a laptop, and a backpack with documents and the victim’s mobile phone to the police.

While the investigation of this case is continuing, the police have identified the victim as 30-year-old Pranay Pawar, who lost his life after falling 600 feet in the valley of Tamhini Ghat on Thursday evening.