Tamia Taylor Missing: Covington mother Tamia Taylor still missing After Riverboat Cruise

Recently a missing case of a girl is going viral on the internet. It is being told that the girl’s name is Tamia Taylor and she is the mother of two children. She had gone for a boat ride in the river with her friends to Gumhe from where she had gone missing and till now no trace of her has been found. The information has quickly spread through all media sources and social networking platforms. People are giving this story much too much attention. People are really curious to know every little information about this event. People keep up with this news item to find out all the important details concerning this predicament. Read on to discover every specific incident that is currently known.

According to the current reports, as we told you Tamia Taylor, who is the mother of two children, has not been found yet because she had gone for a boat ride in the river with her friends and was last seen there. When she went missing, her mother filed a missing person report at the police station, where she gave her statement to the Memphis Police, saying that Tamia had left her phone on the table when she had to go to the bathroom.

Tamia Taylor Missing

When his friends received his call, they were waiting for him at the door but eventually left without him. Identity of Tamia Taylor Her family members have said that before she went missing, Tamia Taylor was seen on a riverboat in Downtown Memphis, Tennessee. Tamia went on this boat ride with three of her friends to celebrate her birthday. She was seen boarding the boat just before it reached the port. But when she was seen boarding the boat just before reaching the port. But from the time the boat reached the shore till now, no one has seen it.

Tamia Taylor’s family is currently searching for Tamia and even the police have gathered to help them. Police have started their investigation into the missing spot of Tamia Taylor. Her family has also posted information about her reports on all social media so that if anyone sees Tamia Taylor, they can contact her family and give all the information about her. Her family identified her as a 21-year-old woman who lived in Covington, Tennessee, and was last seen on a riverboat cruise along the Mississippi River in Memphis on September 9, 2023. Stay tuned with us for more updates.