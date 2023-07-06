Tamil Nadu: 8-year-old Girl Killed, Mother Injured After Police Vehicle Hits Them

Today we are going to share some death news. An eight-year-old girl was killed and her mother sustained injuries after a police vehicle hit them from behind in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruppur district. Tension prevailed after an eight-year-old schoolgirl, Divyadarshini, was crushed to death by a police vehicle on Kangayam road in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruppur district. Her mother, Rajeshwari, was severely injured in the accident. Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

The accident happened when Divyadarshini was returning with her mother from school on a scooter. As Divyadarshini’s bag dropped on the road, Rajeshwari tried to pick it up and lost the balance of the two-wheeler. Both fell off it and a police vehicle hit them from behind. Divyadarshini died on the spot. The driver of the police vehicle was identified as Veera Chinna Kannan, a home guard employed by the department. The accident sparked massive outrage in the area, resulting in road blockades. Senior officials arrived at the spot to pacify the protesters. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

Tamil Nadu: 8-year-old Girl Killed

The Nallur police have filed a case in connection with the incident. They have also reviewed the CCTV footage of the accident and recorded the statement of the injured mother. Many people expressed their profound sympathies to her family and expressed how much they loved her. The news of this occurrence has upset his supporters and family. The family is requesting privacy during this time of grief. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

We will update you about the case once we have the information from the correct source. If you have any specific questions or information you would like to know, please let us know and we will do our best to assist you. We have shared every single piece of news about this case with you. So, Stay tuned to Dekh news for more updates about this case.