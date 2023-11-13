Tamil Nadu Accident: 4 Killed, One Injured After Car Hits Tree in Erode

Recently, a tragic accident occurred in which four were killed and one injured badly. It was a terrible crash incident and the news of this incident is making headlines on the news channels. It attracts the interest of many people and netizens hitting online platforms to learn more about this accident. The locals called the police and they began an investigation regarding this incident. Various questions are surfacing over the internet and many are showing thier interest in getting more details. Let’s know the circumstances surrounding this incident and also talk about the deceased in detail in this article, so read wholly.



According to the exclusive reports, this crash incident took place on Monday morning 13 November 2023 near Sathyamangalam in Erode District at Vedachinanur village. Yes, you heard right this incident happened recently and the news is running in the trends of social media pages. In this incident, four people lost their lives and one was injured seriously. The victims were traveling in the Erode district and were suddenly involved in this terrible accident incident. The injured one was rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment and the investigation is ongoing. Several details are left to share about this incident, so keep reading.

Tamil Nadu Accident

This incident occurred recently on 13 November 2023, so the exact details are not disclosed or announced publicly. Reportedly, the crashed vehicle is a car and it crashed when the car hit a tree near Sathyamangalam. There are a total of five were involved, including four dead, and one is getting treatment in a nearby hospital. The victims were from the Bangla Pudur area and they were traveling from Elur to Sathyamangalam in a car. The car hit a tamarind tree on the roadside and it led to this horrifying crash incident. The cause behind this accident is not revealed yet. Continue your reading to know more.

It is reported that the four individuals passed away at the incident scene and one injured was rushed to the nearby hospital. The deceased were identified as Keerthiveldurai who was 28 years old at the time of death, Raghavan who was 26 years old at the time of death, Maylandan who was 30 years old at the time of death and Poovarasan who was 24 years old at the of demise. The details of this incident are limited and no more details are coming out. Our sources continue to fetch more detail and we will update our article soon. Stay linked to dekhnews.com to get articles on the latest news topics.