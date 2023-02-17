Tamil Nadu: Brother Of Army Soldier Killed By DMK Councillor Demands Latest News

This horrific news of Tamilnadu shocked the entire country once again after an Army Soldier was beaten to death in Tamil Nadu. Yes, a 28-year-old army soldier who was also identified as Prabhu M sadly passed away after succumbing to injuries on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. According to the reports, this incident took place at Pochampally in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district after a dispute over washing clothes near the public water tap. Since the news of the solder went viral on social media, several individuals and supporters are coming ahead in the support of the soldier’s family.

Prabhu’s father, Madaiyya said,” My son is only 28 and he has two children. What’s their future? All nine should die. No one should be released. They should be sentenced to death”. According to the reports, Prabhu M came into an argument with a DMK councilor in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district that happened on February 8, 2023, over washing clothes at a public tank. Prabhu was with his brother. The matter began when the councilor in the Nagojanahlli town panchayat passed comments on Prabhu and his brother Prabhakaran who is also an Army Soldier, to move from the drinking water tap where they were washing clothes.

Brother Of Army Soldier Killed

After this, the heated argument turned into a fight, and the brothers and Chinnaswamy left the place after residents interfered in the matter. On the same day, Chinnaswamy visited the soldier’s house with four of his sons and other relatives and attacked the duo. At the time, Prabhu got badly injured with a head injury and was admitted to the Hosur hospital, while Prabharakaran sustained a minor injury.

After the complaint was made by Prabhakaran in the nearest police station, six people including Chinnaswamy’s son Gurusuriyamoorthy, an armed reserve police constable were arrested in this matter. Now, Chinnaswamy and two others on charges of murder following Prabhu’s passing. Prabhi was serving in Jammu and Kashmir while his brother was home in Pongal. They were about to return on February 9, 2023. Unfortunately, Prabhu passed away following this conflict and at his last, he was surrounded by his wife and two children.

K Annamalai, BJP State Chief said he was deeply anguished and saddened by the loss of Prabhu. He alleged that even Jawans were not safe in their hometowns under DMK rule. He urges the Chief Minister to take necessary action against the attackers.