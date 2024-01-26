Tamil Nadu Crash: 4 Killed In Freak Vehicle Collision, CCTV Video Footage

Recently, a piece of heart-wrenching news has surfaced on the internet that tells about a horrific vehicle accident in Tamil Nadu, the entire video of which was captured on CCTV. Yes, you heard it right. This news is becoming increasingly viral on the internet and is attracting people’s attention. After hearing about the horrific vehicle incident in Tamil Nadu, people have wanted to know the answers to many questions like when the horrific vehicle incident happened in Tamil Nadu. Have the police continued their investigation on this matter and found out why the incident took place? Many other questions have emerged as a result of this incident. Do you also want to know deeply about this incident? If yes, then for that you will have to stay with us till the end of the article.

According to the information, it has been found that the horrific accident took place in the Dharmapuri district of Tamil Nadu. The entire video of this incident has been captured in the CCTV camera, in which it was seen that three trucks were following each other on the road and suddenly one truck came rapidly from behind and went ahead after hitting the two trucks in front. After three trucks collided with each other, all three trucks caught fire. The video of the accident is creating a stir on the internet.

After the incident, there was heavy traffic jam on the entire road and the police reached the spot to handle the incident and continued their investigation. The investigation into this incident has revealed some shocking results which were shared by the police themselves. It was told that in this incident, 4 people died on the spot and 8 people were seriously injured and were admitted to the nearest hospital for treatment.

Tamil Nadu minister, sharing his grief after the incident, has donated Rs 2 lakh to the family of the victims. On the other hand, the government will pay an amount of Rs 50,000 to the 8 people who were injured in this accident. The police are continuing their investigation into this accident and have also sealed the incident site. So far, only this news has come to light related to this horrific accident, which we have shared with you in this article. If you also want to know more such news, then do not forget to follow us, we will keep bringing such news for you.