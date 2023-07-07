Tamil Nadu: DIG Found Dead With Bullet Wound at His House, Suicide or Murder?

Recently a shocking incident has come on the internet that a police officer was discovered dead at his home. He is no longer among his close ones and took his last breath at a young age. Since the news has come on the internet it went viral on social media platforms. His sudden death left many people in shock and pain as no one thought that he would leave the world like this. Now many people are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

A senior Police Officer has been identified as C Vijayakumar. He shot himself with a service revolver of his gunman. He passed away at his house in Red Field, Coimbatore. Since his passing news has come on the internet it circulated on social media platforms. Currently, this news has been making headlines on the internet and left many questions in people’s minds. Reportedly, C. Vijayakumar was a Deputy Inspector General of Police. He was a very dedicated person who did great work in his career. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

DIG Found Dead With Bullet Wound

In the 2009 batch IPS officer is stated to have been struggling with depression for the past few months. Allegedly, he had complained of difficulty falling asleep at night. His family members, based in Chennai, had moved to Coimbatore recently to assist him feel much better. Chief Minister MK Stalin comforted the senior officer’s death. As said in the statement, DIG Vijayakumar’s death is a great loss. He was SP and handled other responsibilities. He brought respect to Tamil Nadu. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

C Vijayakumar was a very wonderful person who worked as a Superintendent of Police in the Kanchipuram, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, and Tiruvarur districts. He did great work and achieved huge success due to his best work and he will be always missed by many people. As far as we know, Police said it is suspected that he passed away by suicide. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people have been very saddened. Now many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on social media platforms. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.