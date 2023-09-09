Tamil Nadu: Tragic Road Accident Claims Six Lives On Salem-Erode, CCTV Footage

Six lives, including that of a one-year-old child, were tragically lost when a speeding van collided with a stationary lorry. Good Day Readers. Today disheartening news has come from Tamil Nadu. Stating that Six individuals, including an infant of one year, tragically perished when a speeding van collided with a motionless lorry. Stay with this article to find out the more about this news.



Tragedy struck on the Salem-Erode highway in Tamil Nadu as six individuals, including a one-year-old child, lost their lives in a collision when a speeding van collided with a stationary lorry. The incident was recorded by a CCTV camera. A tragic road accident in Tamil Nadu’s Salem claimed the lives of six people in the early hours of Wednesday. The incident unfolded around 4 am on the Salem-Erode highway when a speeding van collided with a stationary lorry.

At the time of the crash, eight individuals from Eengur were in the van, and unfortunately, the victims have been identified as Selvaraj, Manjula, Arumugam, Palanisamy, Pappathi, and a one-year-old child. During their investigation into the accident, the police later retrieved a CCTV footage capturing the moment of this unfortunate incident. The van’s driver, Vignesh, and another passenger named Priya sustained severe injuries in the collision and were promptly transported to a hospital.



Simultaneously, the deceased victims’ bodies were taken for postmortem examination. According to the World Health Organization, a startling statistic reveals that at least one in every ten road accident fatalities worldwide occurs in India. The repercussions of road accidents extend beyond the victims and their families, impacting the economy through untimely deaths, injuries, disabilities, and the loss of potential income.

Despite ongoing government efforts and commitments to reduce fatalities, it remains a matter of serious concern that substantial progress in this area has not been achieved. In the year 2021, the country witnessed a total of 4,12,432 reported road accidents, resulting in the tragic loss of 1,53,972 lives and causing injuries to 3,84,448 individuals. Regrettably, the age group most affected by road accidents is 18-45 years, accounting for approximately 67 percent of all accidental fatalities.



The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has undertaken various initiatives encompassing vehicular and road engineering improvements, along with educational efforts aimed at enhancing awareness in the realm of road safety. The implementation of the Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act 2019 is a significant step, in addressing the evolving transport system and environmental concerns, marking a long-overdue update after nearly 30 years.