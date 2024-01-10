CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Tamil Nadu: Woman, 19, Burned to Death For Marrying Dalit, CCTV Video

5 hours ago
by Shivam Kumar

In this changing world, many people still believe in caste, religion, and this symbolic system. It is coming to forward that recently a case has come to light in which a 19-year-old woman was brutally burnt to death because she had married a lower caste Dalit. The news of her unfortunate death is trending rapidly on the internet and has become a topic of discussion. It is creating a huge stir and attracting the interest of many people or netizens who are accessing online platforms to get more information related to this topic. So, we made an article and shared all the available details.

Tamil Nadu

The news of this deadly incident is coming from Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, India, where a 19-year-old woman was brutally burnt by her father and relatives. She belongs to the Kallar community and was murdered because she married a Dalit man. The incident occurred on Wednesday 3 January 2024, and the woman has been identified as Ishwarya. Her partner has been identified as B Naveen, a 19-year-old Dalit, and the couple got married with the help of their friends on 31 December 2023, in Tiruppur. There are still many details yet to be shared regarding this unfortunate incident, so continue your reading…

Woman, 19, Burned to Death For Marrying Dalit

Her partner Naveen, a 19-year-old youth with a diploma in mechanical engineering, worked in a textile company. After the wedding on December 31, 2023, the couple rented a house in Veerapandi in Tirupur district. Ishwarya’s family reported her missing to the police on 2 January and that’s when police officials called her to the police station and forced her to go with her parents. When her partner arrived at the station, the authorities sent him away saying she had gone back home. She went with her family on 3 January 2024. However, on the next day, she was fatally burned and killed by her family members. Keep reading…

On 4 January 2024, Naveen knew that his wife had been burned to death by her family. He then approached the police again who took up the case. The authorities recently arrested Ishwarya’s father and other four family members have been arrested for her murder case and the investigation is ongoing. The news of this incident spreads like wildfire over the internet and many social media users are showing their attention to get further details. We have mentioned all the available details regarding this incident above in this article. We will update our article after getting any further information. Stay stuck to dekhnews.com to read more articles.

