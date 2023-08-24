Tamil Nadu: Woman Dies During Home Birth After Husband Uses YouTube Tutorials

The tragic incident happened in Tamil Nadu. A 27-year-old pregnant woman died in the procedure of giving birth to the child. Her Husband and his two friends attempted to deliver the child at home with the help of tutorial videos on YouTube. While the woman delivered a healthy baby girl collapsed soon after due to excessive bleeding. She immediately was taken to a nearby private hospital after losing consciousness. They already have a three-year-old child and they wanted to go through natural delivery of a second baby. That news aware us don’t do anything with our health after seeing some kind of treatment on social media without any prescription from expert doctors. Stay with the article to learn about the full case.

V Loganayaki, 27, passed away on August 22 in the Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu following a disastrous home delivery. The pair of post-graduates in agriculture had watched YouTube training videos to learn how to give birth at home. The family said that Loganayaki and her husband Madhesh chose home delivery since they were supporters of maintaining a natural lifestyle. Her mother lived in the adjoining Krishnagiri district, she and her husband traveled there ten days before the delivery, even though they both lived in Dharmapuri. Loganayaki had also given up on supplements and her husband had instructed her to use only natural medications. Scroll down to learn about her stories.

Woman Dies During Home Birth

In regards to this case Rathika- a medical officer at the local Primary Health Centre (PHC). The case was registered under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), was registered against Madhesh and the accused has been arrested. according to officials further investigation on underway. The source tells us the man named Karthikeyan called his friends Praveen and his wife Lavanya during the home delivery. The death caused the pregnant woman by denying her hospital assistance. Read the whole article to get full information.

home birth still seems to be the prevalent mode of giving birth in rural India. For a woman who is unable to afford medical care or is unable to access it, a home birth becomes the default manner of childbirth. In rural spaces, the pregnant woman depends on the elder woman in the community or the midwife. But there are many government hospitals for those who cannot afford the delivery charges. The Indian government has announced schemes to provide financial aid. When unanticipated obstetric complications arise, either in the mother or baby during labor at home the outcome of serious complications is likely to be less favorable than when the same complications arise in an obstetric unit. It is estimated that one in three planned home births require a trip to the hospital either during or just after the birth.