Tamil Nadu’s: 4 Dead, 5 Critically Injured in Road Accident CCTV Video Footage

In a tragic road accident in Tamil Nadu’s Cheyyur Taluk, four individuals lost their lives, and five others sustained critical injuries when a car and a van collided head-on. According to reports, the car’s passengers who tragically lost their lives were identified as Purushothaman (the car owner) and his friends Venkatesan, Gurumurthy, and Poovarasan, all of whom died at the scene due to the head-on collision. Another car passenger, Raghu, has been admitted to the ICU at Chengalpattu Government Hospital and is currently receiving medical treatment. Officials have stated that four occupants of the van, including the driver, sustained severe injuries and were subsequently hospitalized at Cheyyur Government Hospital for medical care.

Purushothaman, aged 36 and hailing from the Madhuranthakam Vannarpet locality, was on his way back home from the Chengalpattu Ellai Amman Temple in his car, accompanied by his friends, when the collision with the van occurred. According to the information provided, the van was transporting employees who were employed at a private export company located in the Uthiramerur area of Kancheepuram District. The Cheyyur Police have retrieved the deceased bodies and forwarded them to Chengalpattu Government Hospital for post-mortem examinations. Officials have confirmed that an ongoing investigation is underway regarding the accident.



Each year, traffic collisions in India lead to a significant number of fatalities, injuries, and property damage. According to the 2021 report from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), there were 155,622 fatalities, marking the highest figure since 2014. Among these, 69,240 deaths resulted from two-wheeler accidents. An investigation conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety in the United States has shown that the use of seat belts substantially reduces the risks and severity of injuries in road accidents. However, it is noteworthy that there is minimal enforcement regarding seat belt usage in cars in India.



In the 2013 global survey on traffic collisions conducted by the UN World Health Organization, India had a road fatality rate of 16.6 per 100,000 people. India’s average fatality rate due to traffic collisions was roughly in line with the world average of 17.4 deaths per 100,000 people. It was lower than the rate in low-income countries, which averaged 24.1 deaths per 100,000 people, but higher than high-income countries, which reported the lowest average rate of 9.2 deaths per 100,000 people.