Tamim Daoud Death: 5-Year-Old Palestine Boy Tamim Daoud Panic Attack Video Gone Viral On Reddit

There is a video that went viral on Reddit and various social media platforms that show a young Palestinian boy named Tamim Daoud who passed away in a severe panic attack and now this news is running on the trends of the news and internet. He was five years old at the time of his death and his death news is heartbreaking news for his family, friends, and loved ones. Many people are curious to know more about his death and raise various queries related to his demise. Let us know the complete information about his death and also discuss the incident of Israeli air raids on Gaza.

It is shared that he took his last breath on Wednesday 10 May 2023 after a panic attack in Gaza when the Palestinian militants and Israel’s army exchanged intense cross-border fire. He died after suffering a severe panic attack due to the Israeli airstrikes on Gaza. It is shared by the local media cited the health ministry as saying on Wednesday. It is said that his heart could not bear this attack and died from a panic attack. As per the exclusive reports, He was getting treatment for his bad heart condition and he was among the 20 civilians who were killed by Israeli raids.

Tamim Daoud Death

According to the reports, it is coming out that around 40 people were injured in this attack. His mother shared in a statement that he had been responding to his treatment well and was attending kindergarten prior to the panic attack but suddenly a loud explosion erupted across the Gaza Strip on Tuesday evening. He had a severe attack after this explosion and was immediately transferred to a hospital where he was getting treatment but later the doctors confirmed his dead news on Wednesday and doctors said that his heart could not bear the fear. Scroll down to know more about him.

The ministry shared that twenty Palestinians, including four women and five kids, died and so many people were injured badly in this attack. In a statement, it is stated that around 125 Palestinians died in Israel's air strikes and raids this year. One more child named Mayar Ezzdin who also passed away in another hit along with his siblings and father. There is a video also shared on the internet sites that shows his death due to this attack and this video is continuously circulating on the top of the internet.