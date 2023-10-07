Tammy Parsons Cause of Death? Virginia Woman Dies After Tire From Another Car Crashes

According to Virginia State Police, Tammy Parsons was headed west on Route 1 near Busch Gardens when a tire from her 2017 Jeep Renegade blew out. The tire then bounced across the road and crashed into Parsons’ 2005 Ford Explorer near mile marker 241, state police said in a news release. The accident occurred at approximately 12:22 in the afternoon. State police said that Parsons died on the scene. According to The Virginian Pilot, her fiance Joseph Palumbo, as well as her children and grandchildren, were not hurt in the crash. Palumbo was driving the SUV at the time.

The way we see it, [Parsons] gave her life trying to save everyone in the vehicle,” said Joseph Palumbo (Parsons’ fiance), who added that “we all walked away with our lives that day.” Palumbo also credited Parsons’ daughter Skyler, who, “if she hadn’t reacted the way that she did, it could have been a lot worse,” he said. “When the tire hit the car, Skyler jumped over her mother to help me ram the car so we wouldn’t crash and potentially get killed,” Palumbo said. “That speaks to the pure power in my eyes, and you know what comes from their mother,” he added. According to state police, alcohol and speed weren’t factors in the accident. Police are still investigating and have not made any arrests in connection with the Jeep Jeep Renegade driver whose wheel broke loose.