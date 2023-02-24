Taner Savut Death Reason? Hataysport Sporting Director Taner Savut Died In Turkey

Another shocking incident took the life of Hataysport sporting director Taner Savut. Yes, a well-known Hataysport sporting director, who has been identified as Taner Savut sadly passed away after his lifeless body was found under rubble in Turkey. The news of his death came after the Former Chelsea footballer Christian Atsu’s body was also found under the same rubble at the same place. Unfortunately, Taner Savut took his last breath on February 6, 2023. His sudden death was shocking and sad within the football community. Let’s find out more about this and how did it happen.

According to the sources, the lifeless body of Taner Savut was discovered on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, more than two weeks after he died. Since the news of Savut was confirmed on the Internet, his fans and loved ones are paying tribute to him and giving their deep condolences to the family members who are going through a difficult time. Journalist, T. Kla Wesley Jr. wrote,” The dead body of Hatayspor’s Sporting Director, Taner Savut, was found on Tuesday after two weeks of the earthquakes in Turkey. His body was found close to where Christian Atsu’s body was discovered”. Several posts have confirmed the passing of Taner Savut.

Taner Savut Death Reason?

He was a Turkish football club player who played in the Super Lig. Being a footballer, he gained a huge fan following after being a part of several clubs in Turkey before transitioning to the role of sporting director. He was born on August 10, 1974 in Izmir, Turkey. In 1994, he started his career as a footballer at Izmirspor and went further to become a part of other Turkish clubs. He remained a part of some of the best football clubs such as Fenerbahçe, Göztepe, and Siirtspor.

Along with this, he also played for several lower-division teams such as Sakaryaspor, Alanyaspor, and Tokatspor. He was a well-respect and beloved footballer in the football community. Unfortunately, Savut died due to an earthquake in the Turkey region where he lived. He was found under the rubble of a building that collapsed in Iskenderun, where he was living.

Still, the work is under process in Turkey and several bodies of unknown identity has been discovered. Now, the organizations have been paying their best to save the people who have been struck under the rubble for a long time. Until, several rescue mission has saved thousands of people.