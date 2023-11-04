Tarantula Causes Car Crash In Death Valley. Good Day Readers, Today news has come stating that a tarantula leads to a car accident in Death Valley. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. A tourist in Death Valley swerves to avoid a tarantula on the road, resulting in a car accident. Park officials are emphasizing the importance of caution when tarantulas are in motion, as they aim to convey this message following an incident in Death Valley National Park last weekend.

Tarantula Causes Car Crash

In a remote area situated nearly 5,000 feet above sea level, two tourists from Switzerland had to make a sudden stop when a tarantula crossed Route 190. This abrupt halt resulted in a collision with a 24-year-old Canadian motorcyclist who struck the back of the Swiss couple’s rented camper van, leading to his hospitalization.

In a national park, a tourist’s attempt to evade a wild animal led to a car accident, but surprisingly, it wasn’t a bear or bison that startled the driver; it was a tarantula. As per a press release from Death Valley National Park in California, two Swiss tourists were driving a campervan on October 28 when the driver spotted the spider and abruptly hit the brakes. This sudden stop caused a motorcyclist riding behind the van to collide with the back of the vehicle.

The motorcyclist had to be transported to a nearby hospital, while the tarantula, as mentioned in the park’s statement, “walked away unharmed.” Although tarantulas are just one of the various wildlife species inhabiting Death Valley, the United States’ hottest and driest national park, they are not the most commonly encountered animals. Park officials observed that the tarantula remained unharmed. The tarantula was likely on the road due to the mating season in the tarantula world. During this period, mature male tarantulas emerge in search of a partner.

Most of them don’t reach maturity for the first eight years of their lives, but when the time comes, it’s like an alarm going off. As Forest Urban, the manager of the invertebrate program at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles, explained to The Guardian in 2019 regarding the spiders’ mating behavior, “All of a sudden, the eight-to-12-year-olds, they’re like, hey, let’s get together, let’s go to the bar.” Male tarantulas attempt to locate a female by detecting the vibrations she creates in her burrow, typically located about a foot underground. If he’s fortunate enough to gain entry and mate, it’s a risky endeavor; lingering too long may lead to him being consumed by the larger and longer-lived female. Furthermore, even if he escapes post-mating consumption, most males typically perish within months.



Although crossing a road might not seem to be the greatest concern for desert tarantulas, their slow movement and blindness make them susceptible to fast-moving vehicles. Superintendent Mike Reynolds, the first National Park Service employee to arrive at the accident scene, offers advice to drivers: “Please drive cautiously, especially on steep park hills. Our roads still have gravel patches due to flood damage, and wildlife of all sizes is active.”

The park underscores that tarantulas are slow-moving and nonaggressive creatures, with bites that are comparable to bee stings and not fatal to humans. Most tarantulas are approximately the size of an adult hand and primarily prey on insects, although they are also known to hunt for frogs, toads, and mice. In national parks, other animals can create significant disturbances when people approach them hastily instead of practicing caution. Earlier this year, Yellowstone National Park staff had to euthanize a bison calf because a visitor attempted to pick up the animal. In North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Parkway park, a portion had to be closed due to numerous confirmed reports of visitors feeding and attempting to handle a young bear in recent weeks.

