Tarn Taran Sector: BSF Shoots Down Pakistani Drone in Punjab’s

In this article, a Pakistani drone was shot down by Border Security Forces (BSF) jawans, and the drone was introduced into Indian territory along the International Border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district. The gunfight and incidents between the Indian Army and Pakistan have increased from the recent previous days.

According to the exclusive reports and information, Border Security Forces (BSF) Officers shot down a Pakistani drone that intruded into Indian territory along the International Border in the Taran Taran district of Punjab, India. It is also shared that after gunning down this Pakistani drone, It was recovered by joint efforts of BSF and Punjab Police.

BSF Shoots Down Pakistani Drone in Punjab’s

It is shared in the reports that the Pakistani drone was first noticed by the BSF troopers on Friday night 23 June 2023. After noticing this drone, BSF officers immediately reacted to intercept it and they shot down the Pakistani drone. Later, the drone was recovered by the Punjab Police from a field in Lakhana village on Saturday morning 24 June 2023 during a joint search operation by the BSF and the Punjab Police. The news about this Pakistani drone gunned down was shared by the force in a tweet and now this news is running on various social media pages.

There are some images of this drone were also shared on Twitter and in this tweet, it is shared that BSF Officers gunned down this drone which was intercepted in the India-Punjab border. Recently, the BSF troopers also recovered a drone in Fazilka, Punjab on Thursday 22 June 2023. In a report, it is shared that the drone originating from the Pakistan side and two packets of suspected narcotics near the Abohar border. Now, again the BSF Troopers gunned down one more drone on Friday night.