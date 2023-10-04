Tasmania Traffic Accident: Woman Dies in Bass Hwy Crash CCTV Video Footage

The breaking news is coming that a woman lost her life in a fatal crash. The crash took place in the state’s North-West. Further, in the Bass Highway crash, there were many people injured badly. The Bass Highway crash news has gone viral over the internet and left the whole community in shock. The moment crash news was uploaded on the internet it went viral. This news is viral on all the social media platforms and all the news channels. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. If you are interested to know about this crash information, go through the page and read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, currently, a woman lost her life while many people were injured in the state's North-West crash. In the crash, the woman died on the spot after the crash.

Tasmania Traffic Accident

Currently, this crash is on the eye of the news channel headlines and circulating over the internet. The crash on Bass Highway involves damage to or loss of property.

Now, the question is raised how many people died and were injured? Let us inform you that in the State’s North-West crash, there is only one woman and several people died. The identification of the victims is not shared yet. The people who were injured were rushed to the nearest hospital for treatment. The woman who lost her life in the fatal crash was 65 years old at the time of her passing. The reason behind this fatal crash is unknown. The investigation is still ongoing. The authority has not revealed more information regarding this news if we get any information we will update you on the same site.