Tata Harrier and Safari Facelifts to Be Launched in India Full Specification Features Images

Good Day Readers, Today’s article is about the launch of long awaited car Safari & harrier from the house of Tata Motors. Stay tune with this article to unveil this news. Tata Motors is set to unveil the pricing for the refreshed Harrier and Safari models in India tomorrow, on October 17th. These SUVs are receiving their first significant updates since their initial launch. Interested buyers can already place bookings for the updated SUVs with a minimal deposit of Rs 25,000. Our website and YouTube channel feature reviews of the Harrier facelift and the Safari facelift, providing in-depth insights into these vehicles.

Customers have the option to select the revamped Harrier from a range of 10 variants, such as Smart (O), Pure (O), Adventure, Adventure+, Adventure+ Dark, Adventure+ A, Fearless, Fearless Dark, Fearless +, and Fearless + Dark. In contrast, the new Safari is available in 10 distinct variants, including Smart (O), Pure (O), Adventure, Adventure+, Adventure+ Dark, Accomplished, Accomplished Dark, Accomplished+ Dark, Adventure+ A, and Accomplished+. Both SUVs are equipped with a 2.0-litre diesel engine, delivering 168bhp and 350Nm of torque, which is directed to the front wheels. They come with a choice of either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Tata Harrier and Safari Facelifts to Be Launched in India

In the competitive landscape, the Harrier facelift goes head-to-head with rivals like the MG Hector, Hyundai Creta, Jeep Compass, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, and the Volkswagen Taigun. On the other hand, the updated Safari competes with vehicles such as the Mahindra XUV700, Mahindra Scorpio N, Toyota Innova Hycross, Toyota Innova Crysta, MG Hector Plus, and the Hyundai Alcazar. Let’s quickly highlight the seven notable technological features in the latest iteration of the Safari:



1. Terrain Mode Selector with TFT Display: The older Safari had a terrain mode selector knob, but the new version features a TFT screen that displays various drive modes.



2. New TFT Cluster with Maps: The fully digital instrument cluster in the Safari now provides a comprehensive view of maps, a first-in-segment feature that enhances convenience.



3. Four Types of Voice Commands: The Safari’s audio system offers voice command functionality with options like Alexa, native in-built voice commands, Siri, and Google commands.



4. Ventilated Second-Row Seats: Safari owners can enjoy ventilated seats not only in the first row but also in the second row, enhancing comfort in hot and humid conditions.



5. Powered Tailgate Opening: The SUV comes with a powered tailgate that offers six levels of adjustable opening height and four access options, catering to users of different heights.



6. Upcoming Smartwatch Connectivity: Tata’s iRA car tech platform enables a connected car experience, which can be controlled through a smartphone app and will soon be compatible with smartwatches.



7. Seven Airbags: The updated Safari includes an improved safety suite with six standard airbags, while top-spec variants feature an additional driver knee airbag, totaling seven airbags for enhanced safety.