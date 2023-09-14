Tata Nexon and Nexon EV Launch in India Price, Full Specs, Booking, and More

Tata Nexon facelift 2023 officially uncovered. Let’s find out what TATA brings on table. Good Day Readers. Today TATA Motors has officially unveiled the all-new facelift of Nexon 2023 with top-of-class features and saftey standards. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. In the competitive landscape, the 2023 Tata Nexon facelift will remain a contender against rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, and Mahindra XUV300.

Tata Motors is gearing up to unveil the 2023 facelift of its highly acclaimed SUV, the Tata Nexon, today. The Nexon has maintained its position as a best-selling SUV in India over the last two fiscal years, with sales figures reaching 172,139 units in FY23 and 124,130 units in FY22. Anticipations are high that the new model, featuring substantial updates and improvements, will surpass the performance of its predecessor. Within the highly competitive sub-4 meter compact SUV segment, which boasts the highest volume in the passenger vehicle market, Tata Motors has managed to establish a strong presence. This achievement is largely attributed to the stellar safety ratings of models like the Punch and the Nexon.

Tata Nexon and Nexon EV Launch in India

The upcoming 2023 Tata Nexon facelift will continue to vie with rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, and Mahindra XUV300. The pricing for the new model is expected to span between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom), contingent on the chosen variant. The 2023 Nexon facelift offers a lineup of 11 variants, including Creative, Creative+, Creative+ S, Fearless, Fearless S, Fearless+ S, Pure, Pure S, Smart, Smart+, and Smart+ S.

The new Nexon introduces notable updates to both its exterior and interior. On the outside, it showcases fresh bi-functional LED headlamps featuring sequential LED DRLs, redesigned bumpers, connected LED taillamps, and brand-new 16-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the cabin receives enhancements such as dual-tone upholstery, a three-tone dashboard featuring a leather mid-pad, ventilated leatherette front seats complemented by a leatherette armrest, and a two-spoke steering wheel featuring an illuminated logo.



The 2023 Nexon facelift also comes equipped with a plethora of advanced features, including a 10.25-inch floating infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, IRA 2.0 connectivity technology, a capacitive touch panel, fully automatic climate control, navigation display on the instrument cluster, voice-assisted electric sunroof, air purifier, cooled glove box, and a wireless charger.



Regarding safety, the 2023 Nexon facelift offers comprehensive protection with features like six airbags, a 360-degree surround view system accompanied by front parking sensors, a blind view monitor, ESP, TPMS, auto headlamps with rain-sensing wipers, and front fog lamps featuring a cornering function. Remarkably, the Nexon holds the distinction of being the first car made in India and sold in India to achieve a five-star crash test rating from Global NCAP.



Under the hood, the 2023 Nexon facelift retains the same engine options as its predecessor. It includes a Revotron 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine delivering 120PS of power and 170Nm of torque, and a Revotorq 1.5-litre diesel engine producing 115PS of power and 260Nm of torque. The petrol variant now offers 5-speed MT and 7-speed DCA in addition to the existing 6-speed MT and 6-speed AMT options, while the diesel variant continues to provide the 6-speed MT and 6-speed AMT choices. The 2023 Tata Nexon facelift is offered in a palette of six color options, namely Fearless Purple, Creative Ocean, Pure Grey, Flame Red, Daytona Grey, and Pristine White.