Tata Nexon EV Electric Launched: Specification Features Price in India Range :- Tata Motors is all set to unveil the first all-electric sub-4metre SUV, Nexon electric vehicle (EV) in India today. After showcasing its premium hatchback Altroz earlier this month, the company’s new Tata Nexon EV comes with the company’s new Ziptron electric powertrain technology and it is first of the company’s new-generation electric cars which will also include the Altroz EV.

Tata Nexon EV Electric Launched

With the Nexon EV, Tata Motors will mark its entry into the electric compact SUV segment in India. The Nexon EV is slated to be launched sometime in the Q4 of the current financial year, so possibly between January and March 2020. The Nexon electric vehicle is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Nexon electric vehicle will feature the new Ziptron powertrain technology. The EV will be reportedly powered by a motor delivering 129 hp and 254 Nm of maximum torque.

Tata Nexon EV Electric Price in India

The Tata Nexon EV, like most modern electric vehicles in the market, will use a ‘skateboard architecture’ which means that sub-compact SUV has been designed to accommodate the battery pack underneath the cabin floor, within the wheelbase. This will allow for better weight distribution in the vehicle and also keep the centre of gravity low, thus providing stability and helps in delivering a better handling vehicle. The Nexon EV will use a 30.2kWh lithium-ion battery pack has been certified up to IP67 for dust and water resistance.

Tata Motors has confirmed that the all-electric Nexon EV will be offered with an 8-year warranty on the battery pack as well as the electric motor which means that a significant portion of the vehicle’s life, buyers may have a relaxed and worry-free ownership experience.

During the event, Sailesh Chandra – EV Business unit and Corporate Strategy, Tata Motors said, “It is a big milestone for tata Motors eclectic vehicles business unit but also for the nation as we unveil the first world-class high powered electric SUV, made for Indian and made for India.”

Tata Nexon EV Electric Specification Features

He confirmed that the Tata Nexon will deliver more than 300kms of driving range on a single charge and the final number will be confirmed at a later stage. Tata Motors has tested the Nexon EV before putting the vehicle in production for over 10,00,000 kilometres.

The Tata Nexon EV will be able to charge using a simple 15-amp 3-pin socket in addition to fast charging as well. The Tata Nexon EV takes 60 minutes to charge the battery from 0-80% with fast charge and 8 hours to charge 0-80% using slow charging.

VP Global Design-Tata Motors, Pratap Bose said that the Nexon EV is as or if not more aspiration than its ICE model, The car was Silver or White, throughout its development, but decided on an Electric Teal Blue or Peacock Blue colour for the Nexon EV.

Nexon EV interior will feature the same Electric Teal Blue accents for trim panels inside the cabin.

The interior of the Nexon EV will do away with the gear-lever, and it will be replaced by a storage compartment, However, The circular dial on the centre console which manages the driving modes for the standard Nexon will work as the gear selector for the Nexon EV, a similar design in what is found on Jaguar Land Rover models.