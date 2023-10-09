Tata Safari, Harrier Facelift Bookings Open at Rs 25,000 Check Full Specs and Features

Recently, Tata Motors introduced a new model and also opened the bookings. As we know a few days ago Tata Motors launched Tata Safari facelift and the Tata Harrier facelift. Now, the details are coming for the buyers that Tata Safari and Harrier facelift bookings are open at just Rs 25,000. Currently, this news is on the top of the social media headlines and buyers are searching massively. People are very excited to know the complete information regarding this news. People have many queries regarding the bookings of Tata Safari and Harrier Facelift. If you want to know the complete information regarding this go through the page and read the full article.

As per the sources, Tata Motors shared that the Tata Safari and Harrier facelift bookings open at Rs 25,000. The company will also be presented in the Dark avatar of the Tata Safari facelift and the Tata Harrier facelift. Recently, Tata Motors declared the opening of bookings for the new model. The starting amount is Rs. 25,000. More details such as dealership and any other information you will find on Tata Motors’ official website. This article helps you to learn the recent information on Tata Motors bookings. Swipe up the page and read the in detail.

Tata Safari, Harrier Facelift Bookings Open

Tata Motors introduced the Tata Safari facelift in different variants. There are four variants Pure, Smart, Adventure, and Accomplished. You will find the many options in Tata Safari facelift. It is featured with LED projector headlamps. Further, a gesture-controlled powered tailgate and a 10.3-inch Harman infotainment system also play an important role in the Tata Safari facelift’s design. The Tata Harrier facelift has also introduced four variants- Smart, Pure, Adventure, and Brave. You will experience the ADAS with adaptive cruise control. People are more liking Dark Avatar SUV’s. Scroll down the page to learn more.

The powertrain options are same in the both SUVs. Both will require the 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine. This will deliver 170PS of maximum power. As we earlier mentioned, bookings for the Both Tata Harrier facelift and Safar facelifts have officially commenced for Rs 25,000. Tata Motors fully announced the all booking details of both SUVs. The interior and exterior design of both SUVs are fully finished. There are various new features have been added which are more liked by the users. The bookings open at Rs 25,000 and you can get more features. You can search Tata Motors’ official page to know more about this. Keep following Dekh News for more updates.