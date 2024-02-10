Tata Tigor CNG AMT launched in India Check Full Specification and Features

Good day, Today a news has come stating that India witnesses the launch of Tata Tigor CNG AMT with an in-depth explanation of its variants. Stay with in this article to find out more about this news. In India, Tata has introduced the Tata Tigor CNG AMT in two feature-rich variants, accompanied by a fresh color choice. This marks a significant milestone as the first CNG-enabled AMT compact sedan in its segment, propelling Tata ahead in the competitive landscape. Powering the Tata Tigor CNG AMT is Tata’s 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine, delivering 72bhp/95Nm, coupled with a five-speed AMT.

In its petrol configuration, the engine generates 84bhp/114Nm. This identical configuration is also present in the Tiago CNG and may potentially extend to the CNG variants of the Punch and Altroz. In an era dominated by SUVs and SUV-styled vehicles overshadowing other body styles, an enhancement like this will propel the Tigor to bolster its sales by offering a blend of excellent mileage and user-friendly features. Tata Tigor in both petrol and CNG variants offers several advantages as an extensive list of features, including auto AC, projector headlamps, LED DRLs, touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, steering-mounted controls, auto headlamps, auto wipers, auto AC, keyless entry, and more.

Tata Tigor CNG AMT launched in India

It holds the distinction of being the only sub-4m sedan with a 4-star GNCAP crash test rating, noting that the Amaze sold in Africa also has a 4-star rating, but the GNCAP hasn’t tested the India-spec model of the Amaze. The flexibility of choosing from three powertrains: petrol-manual, petrol-auto, and CNG-manual. Boasting the largest boot space in its class at 419L, comparable to the Honda Amaze. The exclusive feature of hydraulic struts for the boot lid, adding a premium touch without compromising on boot space. The CNG kit incurs a reasonable premium of Rs. 90,000, which can be recouped in approximately 45,000km (calculated based on September 2022 fuel prices and official mileage figures). It stands out as a rare car with the option of a factory-fitted CNG kit in the top variant.



The Tata Tigor in both petrol and CNG versions faces the following drawbacks as Absence of a diesel engine option, unlike competitors such as the Amaze and Aura, which offer a diesel engine with both manual and automatic transmissions. The lack of an option for a turbo petrol engine. Despite the CNG being somewhat cost-effective with a mileage of 26.59kmpkg, it only marginally outperforms the petrol-automatic variant of the Dzire by 2.5km. The Dzire takes the lead with an even better CNG mileage of 31.12kmpkg. Notable missing features such as cruise control, LED headlights, and a front armrest. The base variant is considered too basic, lacking several essential features. The 3-cylinder petrol engine falls short in refinement compared to the 4-cylinder engines found in its rivals, as all competitors in its class offer a 4-cylinder petrol engine.