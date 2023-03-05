Tate Makgoe Death Reason? Free State Education MEC Tate Makgoe Passed Away at 59

Tate Makgoe, the Free State Education MEC sadly passed away at a young age. Yes, the South African Politician, Tate Makgoe was killed after his car crash near Winburg. According to the sources, Makgoe and one of his protectors died after they collided with three cows. The news of his death was confirmed through a statement. Makgoe’s spokesperson Sello Dithebe confirmed the news of this tragic accident. He said,” The Free State emergency services crews responded to an accident outside Winburg on the N1 earlier this morning at around 01:30 AM”.

He continued,” On arrival, they found a light motor vehicle that collided with two cows, and three occupants were trapped inside it. They used the jaws of life to free the occupants and unfortunately, two were declared dead on the scene – MEC for education Tate Makgoe and one male protector”. After the incident, the driver has been rushed to the hospital. For the past years, Makgoe led the Education system to achieve the best matric results in the country for almost four years. Since the news of his death was confirmed on the Internet, many individuals and officials are paying tribute to him and giving their deep condolences to the family members who are going through a difficult time.

Tate Makgoe Death Reason?

The Chief Executive Officer at New Dawn Foundation and Wellness Pro, Sparkle Mokoena wrote,” Tate Makgoe #simplythebest may your revolutionary spirit rest in peace. Condolences to your family, friends community of the Free State, the ANC, the Education Sector, and the Leaners! You were simply doing your best in everything”.

Born as Pule Herbert Isak Makgoe on March 12, 1963, in Tumahole, Parys, Free State province. There is no many details available regarding to his personal life but he was elected to the Free State Provincial Legislature as an African National Congress representative in the 1994 election.

He has served in different positions of the Executive Council that includes MEC for Finance twice from 1994 to 1996, and from 2005 to 2009, as the MEC for Tourism and Environmental Affairs from 1997 to 1999 as the MEC for Agriculture (1999–2001), and as the MEC for Public Safety and more. Later, he was named Education MEC by then-premier Ace Magashule in May 2009. In July 2020, Tate Makgoe contracted Covid-19 and had been admitted to a hospital. Still, the details regarding to his funeral and obituary has not been shared yet. He will be always remembered by his loved ones. Stay tuned with us to know more details.