Taylor Weaver Missing: Cherokee County Deputies Say Man Missing Since Monday

24 mins ago
by Vandna Chauhan

Recently there has been a news on the internet in which it was told that a man named Taylor Weaver had gone missing. Yes, you heard it right. As soon as this news came on the internet, it attracted a lot of people’s attention. However, after hearing this news, people have started asking questions like when Taylor Weaver went missing. Where was Taylor Weaver last seen? Have the police started their investigation to find Taylor Weaver many other questions. Keeping all these things in mind, we have collected for you all the information related to Taylor Weaver’s missing case. If you also want to know this news in depth, then stay with us till the end of the article.

Taylor Weaver Missing

As we told you in the above paragraph Taylor Weaver has gone missing. With the news of his disappearance, Taylor Weaver started making headlines on the internet. According to the information, it has been revealed that Taylor Weaver is 39 years old and he belongs to Cherokee County. When he did not return home before his disappearance, his family became worried about him. Taylor Weaver’s family tried to locate nearby people, but their family could not find any trace of him. Defeated, Taylor Weaver’s family had to resort to the police and file a missing report of Taylor Weaver.

Taylor Weaver Missing

Taylor Weaver’s family described him as 5’9 feet tall. He has blue eyes and a beard. When he was last seen, he was wearing jeans, sneakers, and possibly a black Weaver Grading Company logo sweatshirt with the letters “WG.” His family also reported that he was driving a black Dodge truck, registration number CPY6371. Police Taking this matter seriously, the police have continued their investigation to find Taylor Weaver. However, the police have continued their investigation from the same place where he was last seen.

To locate Taylor Weaver, his family has taken the help of social media platforms and has shared every bit of information about Taylor Weaver with the public, with the help of which he can be traced as soon as possible. There has been no improvement yet in Taylor Weaver’s missing case which would indicate that he will be found soon. But still, Taylor Weaver’s family has not given up their hopes of finding him. Everyone is praying that wherever Taylor Weaver is, he will be found safe by the police or his family. Stay safe and stay tuned with us for more latest updates.

