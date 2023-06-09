TCC vs LIN Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Tally CC vs Lions XI KCC T10 Challengers League

Today here, we are going to talk about the upcoming football match in the KCC T10 Challengers League. This match is fixed to be played between two teams one is Tally CC (TCC) and the other team is Lions XI (LIN). This upcoming football match is fully set to begin at 12:45 am on Saturday 10 June 2023 and this match is going to take place at Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait. Both teams contain a massive amount of fans from around the world and the fans are so much excited to watch this match and curious to know about this football match, so here we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more in this article.

Lions XI had played two matches in which they faced two wins and this team is currently ranked at the top of the points table of this tournament. On the other hand, Tally CC had also played two matches in which they faced two losses and are currently ranked in 10th place on the points table of this tournament. This upcoming match is the first head-to-head match of both teams and it will be a banging match. Lions XI had played well than Tally CC’s previous gameplays and it is said that LIN will again win.

TCC vs LIN (Tally CC vs Lions XI) Match Details

Match: Tally CC vs Lions XI

Tournament: KCC T10 Challengers League

Date: Saturday, 10th June 2023

Time: 12:45

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

TCC vs LIN (Tally CC vs Lions XI) Playing 11

Tally CC (TCC) Possible Playing 11 1.Irfan Bhatti, 2. Atif Mazhar, 3. M Afzal, 4. Abdul Shaikh, 5. Nawaz Khan, 6. Hamid Nawaz, 7. Tayyab Shaheen, 8. Riyaz Masurkar Hussain, 9. Kadar Shaikh, 10. Gaffar Shaikh(WK)(C), 11. Harman Singh-I

Lions XI (LIN) Possible Playing 11 1.Asif Shahid Mahmood(WK), 2. Lakwinder Satnam Singh(WK), 3. Udhaya Pasupathi, 4. Mandeep Husan Lal(C), 5. Anas Mohammed, 6. Ramanathan-P, 7. Riasat-Ali Anwar-Khan, 8. Manpreet Singh Sukhdev, 9. Imran-Mohd Ayoub-Khan, 10. Ravi Magesh(WK), 11. Sunny Davinder Kumar

According to the reports, There is no chance of rain on the match day weather is candid and beautiful on the match day which makes the match more interesting. There is no player who is suffering from any major or minor injury and everyone will give thier best in this upcoming match. This amazing football match will be broadcast live on Fancode. Lots of fans are excited to watch or enjoy this football match and it is determined that this match will be most liked and fully enjoyed by the fans or viewers.