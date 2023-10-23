TCL Announces New QD Mini LED and 4K TVs in India Full Specs and Features and More

Good Day Readers, Today a great news has come stating that TCL has introduced fresh QD Mini LED displays and 4K televisions in the Indian market. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. TCL has broadened its product range in India by unveiling two smart TVs – the C755 QD Mini LED TV and the P745 4K TV. These TVs boast notable features such as Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, and Google TV support. Let’s delve into their pricing, features, and more. TCL’s C755 QD Mini LED TV boasts an elegant design and is available in a range of screen sizes, including 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, 85-inch, and 98-inch.

It offers a host of features, such as a 144Hz variable refresh rate, 4K resolution, HDR10+, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and Dolby Vision IQ. Additionally, the display is IMAX Enhanced. In the audio department, the TV is equipped with two 10W speakers that support Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD+DTS Virtual X. The Mini LED TV features an AiPQ PROCESSOR 3.0 and incorporates the Game Master 2.0 feature. It operates on Google TV, providing access to a wide range of apps and integration with Google Assistant.

TCL Announces New QD Mini LED and 4K TVs

The TV also supports Miracast and AirPlay 2. On the connectivity front, the C755 TV offers various I/O ports, including HDMI 1.4, HDMI 2.0, HDMI 2.1, HDCP1.4, and HDCP2.2. It’s equipped with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 for seamless connectivity. TCL’s P745 4K UHD TV offers a range of screen sizes, including a generous 98-inch option, featuring a bezel-less design. Its display boasts a 120Hz refresh rate, MEMC technology, and supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and reaches 450 nits of brightness. It’s powered by the AiPQ PROCESSOR 3.0 and includes the Game Master 2.0 feature.



This Smart TV is equipped with dual speakers that provide Dolby Atmos and DTS: X support. It operates on Google TV with built-in Google Assistant, offering convenient hands-free voice control. The TV also features HDMI 2.1, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, and more for seamless connectivity and entertainment. TCL’s C755 Mini LED TV has a price range starting at Rs 89,990 and going up to Rs 4,99,990. The P745 4K TV is priced at approximately Rs 3,09,990. These televisions will be accessible through retailers such as Croma, Reliance Digital, and other prominent stores. The company plans to provide pre-launch discounts, although the exact availability date has not been specified.