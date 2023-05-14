Who Is Beau Mann? Check Tech CEO Beau Mann’s Net Worth Before He Was Found Dead

It is so much sad to share that Beau Mann is no more and his death news is rapidly circulating on the internet sites. He was the CEO of a renowned sober living app and now he is founded dead in Los Angeles at the beginning of this week. His death news is currently running at the top of the news and attracts the interest of many people who are hitting the search engine to know more about his death. In this article, we are going to share the complete details relayed to his death such as what happened to him, the cause of his demise, and more, so let’s continue your reading.

Who Is Beau Mann?

After his death, there are also many people questioning his net worth. His death is getting so much attention and popularity because he was missing for around a year and a half and now his death news is raising various questions. His dead body was discovered by the Santa Monica police after a search of 18 months and claimed to have located his bones in the outdoor area of an abandoned property. His exact salary and net worth are not revealed and have not been confirmed yet. There is not much information is coming out related to his net worth income or salary.

Tech CEO Beau Mann Found Dead

He was discovered dead on 8 May 2023 in Los Angeles and the Santa Monica Police Department confirms his death news. The exact cause of his demise is not disclosed but the investigation is still continuous. In addition, the Los Angeles County Coroner identified positively the left remains of himself on 6 May 2023. He was missing since 30 November 2021 from Los Angeles, California. His partner informed the media that he last talk to her on 29 November 2021, just one day before of his missing.

After his demise news, many people are searching for his death and also hit the search engine to know more about his net worth income. He was the CEO of the profile tech and it is also shared in the press statement on 25 April 2023 that his remains were founded in the courtyard of an abandoned property in the 2900 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles, Califonia. He was the founder and CEO of the Sober Grid and he was also a tech entrepreneur. Currently, there is nothing revealed about his death cause and his net worth but everything will be clear after the complete investigation.