Tecno Camon 20 Series Launch in India Check Full Specifications, Features and More

There is a piece of news coming out that the Tecno Camon 20 Series launching date in India has been confirmed. Yes, you heard right the Tecno Camon 20 Series is going to launch in the Indian market soon and this launching news is currently running in the trends of the internet and social media platforms. It is a good time for those people who wants to buy a new phone. In this article, we are going to share every single piece of information related to this device and also share some more.

Let us confirm that the Tecno Camon 20 series is fully set to launch in India on 27 May 2023 and this device is coming with lots of features. It was initially released in Nigeria in May’s first week alongside the Camon 20 Pro and Camon 20 Pro 5G smartphones with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. China’s Transsion Holdings is the owner of the Tecno Camon 20 series and this device is all set to release in the Indian market. As per the sources, the Camon 20 Pro 5G and Camon 20 Pro are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC and MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. Scroll down to know more about the Tecno series.

Tecno Camon 20 Series Launch in India

The news of the official launch date of the Tecno Camon 20 series in India was announced by Tecno on Monday 22 May 2023 through the medium of Twitter. It is said that the pre-booking for this device has begun through retail partners. However, the exact price in the Indian market of this device is still unknown. This device carries a lot of features and the company’s India mentioned so many features. The Tecno Camon 20 series contains Tecno Camon 20, Camon 20 Pro, and Camon 20 Pro 5G in the Indian variant.

Let's discuss the features of this device in detail. It is packed with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It has a 64-megapixel RGBW main sensor and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. It also featured 16GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It has backed with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support but the bundled will support up to 18W fast charging. It features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 1,080×2,400 pixels resolution. This series has a triple rear camera setup, coupled with quad flash. This device will launch on 27 May 2023 and lots of customers are ready to buy this device.