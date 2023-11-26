‘Teen Mom’ star Jenelle Evans slams TikTok’s bullying and harassment policy

Jenelle Evan has been gaining a lot of attention on the internet for the past few days and it has come to light that she has claimed that harassment on TikTok has taken away all her ‘passion and motivation’ to post any content. Her son Jace is also gaining attention and has now become a topic of discussion. This is creating confusion among the people and netizens who are visiting search engine platforms to know all the details related to this topic. Here we are going to share every single information related to this topic and we will also talk about Janelle and her son.

Reportedly, she has warned TikTok and claimed that the social media app will “likely be the next app to be sued.” Meanwhile, she claimed that harassment on TikTok has taken away all her ‘passion and motivation’ to post any content. She accused TikTok of “allowing persistent harassment” on her Instagram Stories on Saturday 26 November 2023. The incident started when TikTok allegedly ignored multiple reports filed by Janelle against social media trolls and now TikTok will be sued. Still, there are some details left to share, so scroll down and continue your reading.

She wrote on her Instagram Story, “@tiktok will probably be the next to be sued for allowing other creators to harass people and cause mental health issues like @instagram did,”. She also said, “Filtered comments are not enough,” adding, “Nobody asks questions twice in the TikTok office.” She expressed her disappointment over fake accounts not being deactivated by the app. She slammed TikTok, writing, “If you don’t make your creators happy then they will probably stop posting.” She warned them and stated “That just makes your revenue go down as a company. @tiktok is NOT the same fun app I signed up for years ago.” Keep reading…

If we talk about her son, Jace is a 14-year-old child who is attracting everyone's attention with his many antics. After once again running away from his grandmother's house, he is admitted to the hospital. He had run away from his mother's house several times. Let's get to know Janelle, she is an American reality TV personality and actress mostly known for her appearance on MTV's 16. Now, she is gaining popularity for claiming to have filed a lawsuit against TikTok. An investigation into the matter has reportedly been launched but details are unknown.