‘Teen Mom’ Star Kailyn Lowry Sparks Pregnancy Rumors After Fans Spot ‘Weird Glow’ on Her Face

Kailyn Lowry revealed that she has “a lot of kids” during a recent episode of her podcast, “The Coffee Convos,” hosted by Lindsie Chrisley. However, internet users quickly noticed significant changes in her face and body, leading to speculation that she may be pregnant On Sunday, October 8, Kail Lowry’s podcast video was captioned “All Kail cares about is having kids and buying gas.” Does anyone else get crazy miles on their cars? Oh, and hey, Chevy, we’ve got your new spokesperson. But people were quick to comment on the video, asking if Kailyn was pregnant again.

“She’s pregnant again,” one fan said. “She has that glow and she’s coughing like the baby’s making her uncomfortable.” Of course, we can’t blame Kailyn for keeping it a secret – every time she had a baby, she got ripped off. Poor thing! Another person linked Kailyn’s pregnancy theory to her swollen face – “Kailyn Lowry looks pregnant again, her nose and lips are looking like she’s had a baby.” Another person said, “I like Kail, but she’s either Cleary pregnant or just had a baby and it’s showing in her face.”

