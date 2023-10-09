‘Teen Mom’ Star Kailyn Lowry Sparks Pregnancy Rumors After Fans Spot ‘Weird Glow’ on Her Face

Kailyn Lowry revealed that she has “a lot of kids” during a recent episode of her podcast, “The Coffee Convos,” hosted by Lindsie Chrisley. However, internet users quickly noticed significant changes in her face and body, leading to speculation that she may be pregnant On Sunday, October 8, Kail Lowry’s podcast video was captioned “All Kail cares about is having kids and buying gas.” Does anyone else get crazy miles on their cars? Oh, and hey, Chevy, we’ve got your new spokesperson. But people were quick to comment on the video, asking if Kailyn was pregnant again.
“She’s pregnant again,” one fan said. “She has that glow and she’s coughing like the baby’s making her uncomfortable.” Of course, we can’t blame Kailyn for keeping it a secret – every time she had a baby, she got ripped off. Poor thing! Another person linked Kailyn’s pregnancy theory to her swollen face – “Kailyn Lowry looks pregnant again, her nose and lips are looking like she’s had a baby.” Another person said, “I like Kail, but she’s either Cleary pregnant or just had a baby and it’s showing in her face.”
‘Teen Mom’ Star Kailyn Lowry sparks Pregnancy Rumors
Kailyn Lowry recently posted a mysterious video on TikTok in which she was featured alongside her friend, Elijah Scott. The video showed the two of them lip-syncing to an animated voice-over. In the caption, Jenner wrote, “I haven’t heard a whisper about me in a while, it’s been a while.” In the accompanying video, she and her friend are heard to say, “Have you ever heard a whisper about you and wanted to know more? What did you do next?” This is believed to be a reference to the rumors surrounding her pregnancy, which have been the sole focus of her social media presence. It is unclear if Jenner is denying the rumors or simply indulging in a fun lip-syncing trend on TikTok.
Kailyn currently has four children. Her ex-husband, Chris Lopez, is the father of two of her children, Cree and Lux. She also shares two other children, Isaac and Lincoln, with ex-partner Jo Rivera. It has yet to be confirmed whether or not she is pregnant again. During her podcast interview, she stated that she “rip and run Delaware like it’s crazy” when asked why she travels to so many places. She further stated that she simply has “a lot of kids” and that “I just buy my gas and that’s it.”
Leave a Comment