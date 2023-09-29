Teen Stabbed By ex-Boyfriend in Kerala, Caught on Camera Footage Shows Him Chasing Her

Teen stabbed by ex-boyfriend in Kerala, CCTV footage shows him chasing her. A 17-year-old girl in Kozhikode, Kerala, was wounded in a stabbing incident involving her former boyfriend. She was rescued by a nearby store owner, who also sustained minor injuries while assisting her. On Tuesday, a 17-year-old girl in Kozhikode district, Kerala, was reportedly stabbed by her ex-boyfriend. A surveillance video captured him pursuing her into a street close to a market area just moments before the alleged assault occurred.





The individual named Arshad had a prior romantic involvement with the victim. A few months ago, their marriage had been arranged, but the girl chose to cancel the engagement. Following the stabbing of the girl, a group of local shopkeepers, among them a man named Afsal, stepped in to rescue her from the perpetrator. The victim sustained injuries to her hand and was promptly taken to a hospital for medical care. Afsal, too, incurred minor injuries in the course of the incident.

Teen Stabbed By ex-Boyfriend in Kerala

After the assault, Arshad was apprehended by the Nadapuram police and is presently in custody. The police have taken a statement from the victim and are actively pursuing additional inquiries into the matter. Kerala boasts the country’s highest literacy rate, but a recent Mathrubhumi report has prompted discussions about whether education guarantees the safety and empowerment of women. In January 2023, Kerala registered 1784 instances of crimes against women, as per the same report.

On Thursday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged women to report incidents of crimes committed against them and emphasized the importance of utilizing available legal avenues to achieve gender equality and justice. However, the perplexing increase in crimes against women persists despite the state’s numerous initiatives to safeguard them. This surge in the crime rate within a state often celebrated as “God’s own country” is disheartening. While education is lauded for its potential to enlighten people and challenge patriarchal norms, regrettably, it appears that this may not be the case in Kerala.



In August 2022, a district session court in Kerala made a controversial ruling stating that “the offense of sexual harassment is not prima facie established when a woman is dressed provocatively.” This ruling led to the granting of bail to Civic Chandran, a 74-year-old social activist and writer accused of sexual harassment. Such a statement from the judiciary, whose role is to safeguard the rights of individuals, erodes trust in the legal system. Moreover, it perpetuates the harmful practice of victim-blaming in cases of sexual offenses.