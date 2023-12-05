CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Headline

Telangana: 2 Air Force Pilots Dead as Pilatus Trainer Aircraft Crashes, CCTV Video

25 mins ago
Add Comment
by Jatin Chaudhary

Good day, Today a news has come stating that Tragedy strikes as Pilatus trainer aircraft crashes in Telangana, claiming the lives of two Air Force pilots. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. The two pilots who lost their lives in the incident include an instructor and a cadet, as confirmed by Indian Air Force (IAF) officials. A Court of Inquiry has been initiated to determine the cause of the accident. Tragedy struck on Monday as two Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots lost their lives in a Pilatus trainer aircraft crash during training at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal, Telangana. The casualties comprise an instructor and a cadet, according to officials. In a statement, the IAF expressed deep regret, confirming that the Pilatus PC 7 Mk II trainer aircraft encountered an accident during a routine training sortie from AFA, Hyderabad.

2 Air Force Pilots Dead as Pilatus Trainer Aircraft

Unfortunately, both pilots on board sustained fatal injuries. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh expressed condolences on X regarding the pilots’ demise. “Saddened by this incident near Hyderabad. It is truly disheartening that two pilots have lost their lives. During this tragic moment, my thoughts are with the grieving families,” he posted on the microblogging site. There are no reports of civilian casualties or property damage. A Court of Inquiry has been initiated to determine the accident’s cause.

2 Air Force Pilots Dead as Pilatus Trainer Aircraft Crashes

On average, India experiences eight aviation accidents annually, with the majority not involving scheduled airlines. Non-scheduled operators, encompassing chartered and company flights, contribute to 39.3 percent of the 56 accidents reported in the last seven years, as per Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) data from 2014 to 2020 – the latest year covered in the Civil Aviation Statistics Handbook. Training institutes are responsible for 28.6 percent of these incidents, while scheduled operators account for 23.2 percent, according to government data.

India witnessed a sole air accident until June this year, occurring on May 1 when a SpiceJet flight from Mumbai to Durgapur faced severe turbulence during descent, resulting in passenger injuries, as per data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Despite being among the world’s safest, the current discourse on flight safety in India is deemed “ludicrous,” according to Arun Kumar, the director-general of DGCA. He affirmed India’s strict adherence to International Civil Aviation Organization standards and emphasized that any concerns about flight safety in the country are exaggerated, noting that occasional issues are inevitable for aircraft with extensive flight hours.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

medication approved for premature ejaculation secret of the male sex drive playboy rotten tomatoes sex drive dead libido male premature ejaculation and serotonin rhino 69 extreme 500k male enhancement pills when will my sex drive return after stopping zoloft the best penis enlargement products finasteride low sex drive birth control pills and sex drive male enhancement pill that helps you get an erection does my husband have a low sex drive how premature ejaculation stop buy vigrx plus in singapore gnc libido booster male factors governing male libido las mejores viagras para hombre crazy sex drive during pregnancy seroquel xr affect sex drive herbs for male sexual performance viagra pills 200mg zoloft to treat premature ejaculation how to check for premature ejaculation male enhancement pills edmonton vigrx plus precio peru rabbit sex drive katie couric hemp gummies cbd sleeping pills legal requirements benfits of cbd gummies pure spectrum cbd sleep how often to take cbd hemp oil for anxiety all natural cbd gummie hemp infused gummies just cbd cbd oil for labor pain cbd gel for topical pain with tch cbd oil for sciatica pain uk maggie beer hemp gummies where can i buy cbd gummies near me prism cbd gummy bears bye peak cbd gummies