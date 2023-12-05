Telangana: 2 Air Force Pilots Dead as Pilatus Trainer Aircraft Crashes, CCTV Video

Good day, Today a news has come stating that Tragedy strikes as Pilatus trainer aircraft crashes in Telangana, claiming the lives of two Air Force pilots. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. The two pilots who lost their lives in the incident include an instructor and a cadet, as confirmed by Indian Air Force (IAF) officials. A Court of Inquiry has been initiated to determine the cause of the accident. Tragedy struck on Monday as two Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots lost their lives in a Pilatus trainer aircraft crash during training at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal, Telangana. The casualties comprise an instructor and a cadet, according to officials. In a statement, the IAF expressed deep regret, confirming that the Pilatus PC 7 Mk II trainer aircraft encountered an accident during a routine training sortie from AFA, Hyderabad.

Unfortunately, both pilots on board sustained fatal injuries. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh expressed condolences on X regarding the pilots’ demise. “Saddened by this incident near Hyderabad. It is truly disheartening that two pilots have lost their lives. During this tragic moment, my thoughts are with the grieving families,” he posted on the microblogging site. There are no reports of civilian casualties or property damage. A Court of Inquiry has been initiated to determine the accident’s cause.

2 Air Force Pilots Dead as Pilatus Trainer Aircraft Crashes

On average, India experiences eight aviation accidents annually, with the majority not involving scheduled airlines. Non-scheduled operators, encompassing chartered and company flights, contribute to 39.3 percent of the 56 accidents reported in the last seven years, as per Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) data from 2014 to 2020 – the latest year covered in the Civil Aviation Statistics Handbook. Training institutes are responsible for 28.6 percent of these incidents, while scheduled operators account for 23.2 percent, according to government data.

India witnessed a sole air accident until June this year, occurring on May 1 when a SpiceJet flight from Mumbai to Durgapur faced severe turbulence during descent, resulting in passenger injuries, as per data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Despite being among the world’s safest, the current discourse on flight safety in India is deemed “ludicrous,” according to Arun Kumar, the director-general of DGCA. He affirmed India’s strict adherence to International Civil Aviation Organization standards and emphasized that any concerns about flight safety in the country are exaggerated, noting that occasional issues are inevitable for aircraft with extensive flight hours.