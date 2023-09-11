Telangana: Andhra Pradesh High Court Judge Injured in Road Accident

A judge from the Andhra Pradesh High Court sustains injuries in a road accident that occurred in Telangana. Good Day Readers. Today a piece of news came Telangana stating that a judge from the Andhra Pradesh High Court sustained injuries in a road accident that occurred in Telangana. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. While traveling from Hyderabad to Vijayawada, Judge V. Sujatha of the Andhra Pradesh High Court suffered minor injuries when the car she was in lost control.



A Judge from the Andhra Pradesh High Court sustained injuries on Sunday following a car accident in the Suryapet district of Telangana, as reported by the police. This incident occurred while Justice V. Sujatha was en route from Hyderabad to Vijayawada in Suryapet district. The driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off the road and into a nearby bush.

Andhra Pradesh High Court Judge Injured

Upon receiving a notification from concerned passersby, a police team quickly responded and transported the judge to a hospital in Suryapet, according to a police spokesperson. The judge suffered minor injuries, requiring two stitches on her head. Fortunately, her condition is now stable. Additionally, the car’s driver also sustained minor injuries during the incident.



In India, there were approximately 500,000 road accidents in which around 150,000 lives were tragically lost, and approximately 500,000 individuals suffered injuries. India, as a participant in the Brasilia Declaration, has set a target to reduce road accidents and traffic-related fatalities by 50% by 2022. Currently, the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill of 2016 is being considered during the Budget Session of Parliament, aiming to address issues related to road accidents, third-party insurance, and the implementation of road safety measures. In this context, we present pertinent data regarding road accidents, their causes, and motor vehicle third-party insurance.



From the 1950s to 2015, India’s road network has significantly expanded, growing from approximately 400,000 kilometers to around 5.5 million kilometers. Most of this growth has occurred in rural areas, primarily attributed to the Public Works Department (PWD). Rural roads now account for 61% of the total road length, while PWD roads make up 20%. In contrast, urban roads comprise only 9% of the road network. This expansion of rural roads can be credited to initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, initiated in 2000, with the goal of enhancing rural road connectivity.



National Highways constitute 2% of the total road length, State Highways make up 3%, and Project Roads, totaling 7%, include roads built by various state departments such as forestry, irrigation, electricity, as well as public sector undertakings like the Steel Authority of India and the Border Roads Organisation. Since 2000, India’s road network has grown by 39%, while the number of registered vehicles has surged by approximately 158%. Although the expansion of the road network faces physical constraints, the consistent rise in the number of vehicles on the road can lead to congestion and, regrettably, an increase in road fatalities.