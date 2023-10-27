Telangana: Fight Between KCR’s Party MLA And BJP Leader During Live Tv Debate

Once again a video is going viral on the internet in which KCR party MLAs are seen fighting against each other on live TV. Yes, you heard it right. This news has attracted the attention of many people. After which people are very eager to watch this video. Due to this, many questions have started rising in the minds of people as to what issue the fight started between the MLA of KCR’s party and the BJP leader. What types of glitches are captured in viral videos and more? Keeping all these things in mind, we have collected for you complete information related to the viral video of the fight between KCR’s party MLA and BJP leader. So, without any delay, let’s start the article and learn about this news in depth.

According to the information, it has been learned that the video of the fight between KCR’s party MLA and BJP leader was recorded when both of them were talking about the upcoming votes in Telangana. The leaders of both parties were opposing their voters to get votes but suddenly the matter turned heated, which is clearly shown in the video. If we go deeper into this matter, in the viral video you can see that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Shrisailam Gaur strangled Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA KP Vivekananda.

Telangana: Fight Between KCR’s Party MLA And BJP

After the entire video of this incident was recorded, it quickly went viral on the internet within a few moments. Every person watching this video is shocked after watching the fight between KCR’s Party MLA and BJP Leader. The video of the fight between KCR’s Party MLA and BJP Leader has gone viral and has also become a topic of discussion for the people. After this people said that the debate between the two had spoiled the public atmosphere.

After this incident, Reddy while giving a statement to the public said that when Vivekananda attacked Gaur, it was clear that he was scared of the upcoming elections due to which he did this. To put this matter to rest, both are seriously expected to behave suitably and understandingly throughout the discussion.