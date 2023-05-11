Telangana: PG Student Dies in Road Accident at Nacharam CCTV Footage

There is the saddest news is coming out related to the death of a 23-year-old postgraduate student. Her death news is gathering so much attention on news sites and rapidly circulating on various social media pages. Her death news broke the heart of her family members, friends, and colleagues who are now expressing their sorrow for her demise. It is shared that she died in an accident and there is an investigation also ongoing related to this topic. In this article, we shared what happened to her, the cause of her death, and some more information related to her.

As per the exclusive sources and reports, she was hit by a van when she was on her scooter and this crash occurred at Nacharam, Secunderabad, Telangana. This crash incident took place on Tuesday 9 May 2023 when she was traveling on a scooter in IDA Nacharam and a van was coming from behind her that hit her vehicle which resulted in a terrible crash. She is identified as BManasa who was an MSc II year student of Osmania University. The driver of the van ran away from the incident scene. It is shared that she came under the rear wheel of the van.

Telangana PG Student Dies in Road Accident

It is shared that she was immediately rushed to the hospital and died on the way to the hospital but this news is not confirmed yet. She was a postgraduate student and belongs to Hema Nagar, Boduppal, Secunderabad, Telangana. She was completing her education at Osmania University and she was an MSc II year student. After her death, Police reported a case against the accused van driver under section 304-a of the IPC. Her family members always feel her absence and miss her deeply by their pure hearts. Scroll down to know more about her.

There are some pictures available on the internet sites that show a girl lying down and some people helping her but this is said a fake picture. It is confirmed that she passed away in this crash but there is exact pictures or videos are available on the internet sites. The investigation is ongoing but not much information has been shared related to this accident incident. Lots of users on social media are sharing their reactions to this incident and expressing their condolences to her family. There are many people who are supporting her family at this painful moment. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to read more articles on the latest news topics.