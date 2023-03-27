Tennessee Highway Crash: Six Young Girls, Including 1-year-old, Killed After Car Flips

A deadly crash caught the attention of people across the world after six young girls were killed. Yes, the reports say that almost six young girls including a 1-year-old girl died in a tragic car accident. The car incident took place on Sunday, March 26, 2023, when the car they were riding in hit a barrier and flipped over on a Tennessee highway. There were two adults in the car which was reportedly heading towards Interstate 24 West when the five-seater red Toyota Camry veered off the road and collided with a shoulder barrier near Exit 24 in Robertson County at around 2 AM.

According to the sources, the girls were pronounced dead at the scene, while the adult woman who was in the car, was airlifted to a hospital in serious condition. Another side, the adult man was transferred to another hospital. He suffered minor injuries in the accident. Neither family nor police disclosed the identification of the girls who were involved in the accident. The county’s emergency management service office head, Brent-Dyer said they range in age from one year old to eighteen years old. A black pickup truck about a half-mile away from the deadly crash has been mentioned in several reports as it could be possibly involved.

Tennessee Highway Crash

According to the sources, police are investigating the case to identify how did it happen. During the investigation, the investigators also look over the CCTV cameras. Robertson County Emergency Medical Services said,” Our officers recognize the incredible difficulty of this scene. Please keep the families and persons involved in your thoughts and prayers”. This tragic news has been shared with the family and they are currently going through a difficult time as they didn’t expect that this incident could happen to them.

Since the news of the incident was shared on the Internet, many people including individuals are taking their social media handles to pay tributes to them and giving their deep sorrow to the family members who are going through a difficult time. A Twitter user wrote,” So sad, prayers for all the families”. Another one wrote,” Oh No!! How devastating! Prayers for these families”. Unfortunately, any arrest has not been made in this incident yet but the sources are trying their best to disclose the cause behind the incident. If you have any information regarding to the mishappening, don’t hesitate to contact the officials. Stay tuned with us to know more.