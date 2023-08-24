Terry Funk Cause of Death? WWE Hall of Famer and Wrestling Legend Passed Away, Obituary

Here we are sharing saddened and shocking news with you that Terry Funk has passed away reportedly. He was a very well-known American professional wrestler who is no more among his close ones and took his last breath at the age of 79 on Wednesday. It is very painful news for the boxing community as they lost their beloved person and currently, people are mourning his death. Now many people are very curious to know about Terry Funk and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Terry Funk was a very talented American professional wrestler. he was better known for the longevity of his career and he spent more than 50 years and included many short-lived retirements. He was born on 30 June 1994. He was a beloved son of Dory Funk, a professional wrestler, Terry followed the same career path. The titles held by Terry included the ECW World Heavyweight Championship, the NWA World Heavyweight Championship, the WWF World Tag Team Championship and the USWA Unified World Heavyweight Championship. He was also featured in many movies like Paradise Alley, Road House, The Ringer, Beyond the Mat and Over the Top. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Terry Funk Cause of Death?

WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk is no more among his close ones and took his last breath on 23 August 2023 when he was 79 years old. His demise news has been confirmed by Timothy Beal. As per the report, there is no information about his cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet.

Terry Funk was a very amazing person who did great work in his career and achieved huge respect due to his best work.