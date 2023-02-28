Terry Holland Cause of Death? Former Basketball Terry Holland Coach Passed Away

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that an American basketball player Terry Holland has passed away. He was a college athletics director, basketball player and coach. He is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Sunday. Recently the news has come on the internet and this news circulated on social media platforms as no one had thought that he will leave the like this. Now many people are very curious to know about Terry Holland and his cause of death. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

Terry Holland was an American college athletics director and ex-basketball player and coach. Holland worked as the leading men's basketball coach at Davidson College from 1969 to 1974 and at the University of Virginia from 1974 to 1990, gathering a career college basketball coaching record of 418-216. He led the nation in field goal percentage during his senior year. He was selected as the men's basketball team's head coach at the University of Virginia on 1 April 1974.

Terry Holland Cause of Death?

A legendary former athletic director and men's basketball coach, Terry Holland passed away at the age of 80 on 26 February 2023, Sunday. His family has confirmed his passing news. His health had declined since he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2019.

Terry Holland was born on 2 April 1942, in Clinton, North Carolina, United States. He went to Davidson College and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics in 1964. His work at Davidson contributed to the modernization of the school's sporting program.