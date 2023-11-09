Texas Accident: 8 Dead After Suspected Human Smuggler Crashes, Caught on Camera

Eight people have lost their lives after a human smuggler allegedly crashed his car on a highway in Texas, according to a police spokesperson. The suspect, believed to be from Houston, was traveling in a Honda when he crashed into another vehicle, a Texas DPS spokesman said on Twitter. He said the suspect was trying to avoid being arrested by the sheriff’s office in Zavala. Let’s continue to read the entire article for not to miss a single piece of information related to this incident.

According to the State Department of Public Safety, the crash happened at about 6:30 in the morning. The driver of the 2009 Honda Civic was trying to get away from sheriff’s office deputies in the area, and they were passing a semi-truck. That’s when the Civic crashed into a 2015 Chevy Equinox that caught on fire. DPS said everyone in both vehicles was killed, including the 21-year-old driver. That driver was from Houston and had five passengers, some of whom were originally from Honduras, according to a statement from the department. Two people were also killed in the crash, and they were from Georgia, according to the statement. DPS said they’ll release the identities of the victims to the families first. Texas Accident

The speed of the vehicles at the time of the crash is unknown, but police photos show that both vehicles were badly damaged and most of Equinox’s interior was burned off. Wednesday’s crash in the small town of Batesville, about 80 miles southeast of San Antonio, is the latest in a series of fatal car accidents involving migrants, and the first since 13 people were killed in a March 2021 crash in the remote town of Holtville in California. Olivarez said that several of the victims are Hondurans, but the names of the other victims are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.